March 12, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 12, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 12, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 12, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon.
