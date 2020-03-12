Kona Brewers Festival, South Kona Health Fair Postponed

The Kona Brewers Festival, which was set for Saturday, March 14, 2020, has been postponed until a later date.

The Ke Kai Ala Foundation, host of the Kona Brewers Festival, announced the postponement of its 25th anniversary festival over concerns surrounding COVID-19. The decision was announced on the Festival website Thursday.

“This was a difficult and unanimous decision rooted in our commitment to do right for the well-being of our whole community for long term wellness,” a statement posted to the website read. “The Kona Brewers Festival has been following this situation closely and has adjusted to each phase of information offered by the CDC and the State of Hawai‘i.”

“This Festival is rooted in joy and celebration. We know that people come from near and far, investing so much in this beloved event,” the statement continued. “Like you, organizers had hoped the Festival could continue on, as we have for so long… through rain, shine, and even a Tsunami in 2011. We had hoped to do so with all the surprises and delights that we are so famous for. While this was our hope, the health and well-being of our island community is, and forever will be, our highest priority.”

The postponement will include the Brewers Dinner, the Run for the Hops and the Volunteer Mahalo Party, the statement said. No date has been set for when the event will be rescheduled.

The Lions Club of Kona has also postponed its 6th Annual South Kona Community Health Fair, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

Lions Club member Rodney McGee, said the decision is related to health concerns surrounding COVID-19 and that he would be in touch with media “hopefully soon with info on a reschedule.”

The Health Fair is billed as the largest annual Big Island gathering of partners, information on health, legal and wellness services will be available to people of all ages. Free screening services include blood pressure testing, keiki and adult dental exams, diabetes screening, hearing exams and vision exams.