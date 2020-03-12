KHS Hosts Annual Membership Meeting

Kona Historical Society is hosting its Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, March 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at its Kalukalu Headquarters, located at 81-6551 Māmalahoa Highway in Kealakekua.

The public is invited to join the festivities by becoming members of Kona Historical Society, which is a community-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and Smithsonian Museum affiliate that has spent the past four decades collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the Kona districts and their rich cultural heritage within Hawai‘i.

At the Annual Membership Meeting, an election of new Kona Historical Society Board President and re-election of the existing Board of Directors will be held. In addition, Kona Historical Society will be sharing new details about its capital project, a building to be constructed at Kalukalu Headquarters that will be a safe, elegant space to display artifacts and photographs from the Society’s collections through exhibits. There will also be a special pop-up exhibit under the large white tent, sharing a sneak peek of treasures from the collections.

Light refreshments from Lilikoi Farms Catering, KTA Express-Kealakekua and Kona Brewing Company will be served. Attendees will be entered in a raffle for several exciting prizes, including a Body Glove Hawai‘i tour and admission to one of Kona Historical Society’s award-winning Jeep Trip programs.

SPONSORED VIDEO

To RSVP for this event and become a member, or to renew membership, call 808-323-3222 or email [email protected]. Membership may also be obtained online at konahistorical.org/membership.

The event is free and open to KHS members only, but anyone can become a member of Kona Historical Society. Kona Historical Society’s members enable the Society to fulfill its mission by providing excellent programs for the community to learn from and enjoy.

Membership levels start at $35 per year and are tax-deductible contributions. Members are granted free admission to Kona Historical Society living history programs, 10% off all purchases in its Kona Coffee Living History Farm kiosk and online, and access to exclusive member events.

To get the latest updates regarding Kona Historical Society, its programs, historic sites, and special events, “LIKE” Kona Historical Society on Facebook or visit the website.