High Wind Warning Intensifies for Big Island Summits

3:25 p.m. HST Thursday, March 12, 2020: National Weather Service

A high wind warning, initially issued Wednesday, remains in effect for the Big Island summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea until 6 p.m. HST Friday. However, the impacts of those winds are now forecast to be stronger and more serious than in prior reports.

West winds 40 to 65 mph with periodic gusts near 85 mph are now expected at the summits, the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon.

Winds this strong can make driving and walking near impossible. The winds can forcefully open and close doors, possibly breaking hinges or causing injuries.

A high wind warning means that winds at the summits are expected to be at least 56 mph, with gusts over 66 mph. Travel to the summits should be postponed until winds subside.