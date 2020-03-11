Roadwork on Kalaniana‘ole Ave. to Create One-Way Traffic Pattern

Beginning March 23, 2020, a one-way traffic pattern will go into effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a portion of Kalaniana‘ole Avenue in Hilo as part of an ongoing roadwork project.

The one-way traffic pattern is being implemented to allow the contractor to excavate and install a 12-inch waterline, relocate utility lines, and pave both lanes of travel as expeditiously as possible. The one-way traffic pattern is expected to be in effect for four to six months, weather and construction conditions permitting.

During the roadwork, a detour will direct eastbound motorists traveling from Hilo to Keaukaha from the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Kanoelehua Avenue to continue east on Kamehameha Avenue then north to Silva Street to reconnect to Kalaniana‘ole Avenue. Traffic will not be allowed eastbound on Kalaniana‘ole Avenue between Kamehameha Avenue to Silva Street.

Motorists traveling from Keaukaha to Hilo can travel westbound on Kalaniana‘ole Avenue between Silva Street and Kamehameha Avenue.

Signs and message boards will be posted advising motorists of the one-way traffic pattern. Motorists are advised to obey all traffic control devices, including special duty officers when on scene and to drive with caution in the work zone. Motorists are also advised to allow for extra time while driving through the work areas and to expect delays.

In addition to the one-way traffic pattern, Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Park on Kalaniana‘ole Avenue will remain closed through March 21, 2020. The closure is necessary to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Park’s entrance associated with the Kalaniana’oleʻole Avenue Improvement project.

The 24-hour traffic pattern will reduce roadwork construction by an estimated 12 to 18 months. Due to the high number of residential properties in the area, it is not feasible to conduct the roadwork at night.

The Kalaniana‘ole Avenue Improvement project, which began in March 2018, is a joint State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and County of Hawai‘i endeavor. It includes widening Kalaniana‘ole Avenue from Kanoelehua Avenue to Kuhio Street (Hilo Harbor entrance), installing a concrete sidewalk on the makai side, a paved shoulder on the mauka side, bicycle lanes in each direction, one through lane in each direction, a shared turn lane, drainage improvements, utility relocation, and the installation of a new 12-inch waterline. The project remains on track to be completed in Q4 2020, weather and construction conditions permitting.