Mayor Kim Affirms County’s Continued Efforts Against COVID-19

Mayor Harry Kim was called before Hawai‘i County Council to provide an update on where the county is on its efforts to handle the impacts of COVID-19.

With a multi-disciplinary task force in place for the past month, Kim said, the county has worked to address medical responses and provide education programs to the community on the novel coronavirus. Those efforts are ongoing, as the mayor told council members this pandemic is a community issue.

“This is a community issue, and it will take community involvement,” Kim stated.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a global pandemic, which means there is an increase and sustained transmission in the general population. As of now, there are no confirmed cases in Hawai‘i County. State officials are overseeing the health of two O‘ahu residents who have been infected with the virus.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Deputy Fire Chief Lance Uchida was assigned to head up the task force, which is in collaboration with Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, Hilo Medical Center, Hawai‘i Department of Health, Hawai‘i Fire Department and the Mayor’s Office.

“Your County has activated task forces to provide coordinated medical responses, educational and prevention programs,” Kim said in his statement to the council. “As community partners, you can make a positive difference right now by staying informed, following health advisories and taking action to protect yourselves, your family and your community.”

County council members were impressed with the mayor’s proactive efforts to protect the Big Island.

“You are doing everything I think we would’ve done ourselves, maybe more,” said County Councilwoman Maile David.

Council members had a myriad of questions regarding the protection of Hawai‘i Island residents. Concerns ranged from how to provide information to the most vulnerable populations, to no soap in public park dispensaries to how to provide tele-education to children if schools close.

“I’ll make it clear here — during all emergencies, all normalcies stop,” Kim said. “I need all of us to understand, that none of us has any control here.”

They also expressed concerns about the financial consequences this will have on the island’s community and economy. Kim said the county must establish priorities when certain things need to be shut down.

The county is also evaluating all large gatherings under its authority — this includes the upcoming Merrie Monarch Festival in April.

“Decisions have to be made on how it will impact the community and who it will impact,” the mayor said.

After the meeting, Kim said, the statement he provided to the council will be distributed to all radio stations.

“We will do everything we can and think of to communicate with you and ride this through,” Kim told the council.

Read his full statement below: