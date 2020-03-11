March 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.