March 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

March 11, 2020 Weather ForecastMarch 11, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated March 11, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov