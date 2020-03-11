March 11, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell for the morning drops into the knee to thigh high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon.