Hilo Restriping Project to Begin in March

Hawai’i County will restripe Hualālai Street from Kīlauea Avenue to Kapi‘olani Street in Hilo starting Thursday, March 12, 2020, through the end of the month.

Work will be conducted on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., weather permitting.

In addition to the roadway restriping, access improvements will be made, including the restriping of parking stalls, installation of raised pavement markers, installation of crosswalks and signage, a Department of Public Works press release said.

Traffic control personnel will be stationed onsite to facilitate traffic movement and advance warning signs will be posted for the striping work.

If there are any questions or concerns about the traffic restriping repair work, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.