Big Island Wind Advisory Extended

Wednesday, March 11, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

A wind advisory for the Big Island summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea has been extended until 6 p.m. HST on Friday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Southwest to west winds 40 to 50 mph are expected, with gusts over 60 mph possible.

Winds this strong will make driving difficult. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.