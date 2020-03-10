Waimea Theater Receives Funding for Improvements, Renovations

Funds have been released for improvements to Waimea’s community theater.

Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye (D-Hilo, Hāmākua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikoloa, and Kona, Hawai‘i Island) announced $250,000 in general obligation bond funds were released by Gov. David Ige for a capital improvement project in the name of the Kahilu Theatre Foundation.

The funds are for improvements and renovations to the theater. The Kahilu Theatre is a multidisciplinary arts center on Hawai‘i Island.

The Kahilu Theatre came into being through the generosity of its millionaire benefactor and Parker Ranch owner Richard Smart. Like his stewardship of the Ranch, Smart built the Theatre with a vision of a place where the performing arts could flourish, a place that would truly serve the community.