March 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

March 10, 2020 Weather ForecastMarch 10, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated March 10, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 11 mph.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov