March 10, 2020 Surf Forecast
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
