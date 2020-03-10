March 10, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 10, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 10, 2020, 4:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments