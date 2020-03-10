HVN Opens New Hōlei Sea Arch Viewing Area

The Hōlei Sea Arch is back on the open itinerary for visitors to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The new viewing area is located about 1,000 feet past the gate at the end of Chain of Craters Road, atop hardened pāhoehoe lava. It is set back away from the cliff edge and is marked with orange stanchions and rope, an HVN press release said. Visitors are urged to stay away from dangerous cliff edges, and are reminded that entering closed areas puts themselves and first responders at risk.

The original sea arch viewing area has been closed since Jan. 16, 2020, due to the discovery of cracks and instability in the coastal cliffs in the area.

The Holei Sea Arch is 90 feet high and was formed around 550 years ago.