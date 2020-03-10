HPD Reports Significant Increase in Fatal Crashes This Year

During the week of March 2, 2020, through March 8, 2020, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 221 DUI arrests compared with 223 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.9%. The numbers of arrests by district were:

There have been 191 major accidents so far this year compared with 186 during the same period last year, an increase of 2.7%.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes, resulting in 6 fatalities, compared with 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 200% for fatal crashes and 200% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.