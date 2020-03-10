A prolific gather of artists from around the world, and an auction to support their work, is coming to the Big Island at the end of March.

The 9th annual Hawai‘i Artist Collaborative Reception and Silent/Live Auction takes place at the West Hawai‘i Community Health Center on March 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The combined works of more than 35 artists from Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, France and the US mainland will be featured.

The four-day, invitation-only artist collaborative brings together artists representing 14 different media including blacksmiths, fine art painters, sculptors, woodworkers, jewelers, found object assemblage, ceramists and Hawaiian artisans. One of the many goals of this gathering is to reinvigorate artists and craftsmen, allowing them to take back a host of new possibilities and connections into the communities they serve the rest of the year, an event press release said.

Each year, more than 95 original and completely unique works of art have been created by several artists working together, reflecting lifetimes of skill and experience.

The artists will work together March 23 to March 27 in Holualoa, creating the pieces of art that will be auctioned off at the event at West Hawaii Community Health Centers Event Pavilion.

The Hawai‘i Artist Collaborative is inspired by established events in Canada and New Zealand with the same goal — to encourage artists to venture outside their normal range while sharing their own experience to create new works impossible to create individually, the release said.

Artworks produced during the collaboration will be offered for sale at the live/silent auction. Proceeds will fund art scholarships and future collaborative events.

Ticket information will be online at HawiiArtistcollabortion.org or at the door. For more information, artist roster, ticket availability and event schedule go online, contact [email protected] or visit the Facebook page “Hawai‘i Artist Collaboration.”