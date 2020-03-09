Speaker Names Select Coronavirus Committee

House Speaker Scott K. Saiki on Monday announced the 26 members of the Select House Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness.

The committee was adopted through House Resolution 54. The resolution states that the group will “…work with representatives from local and state government, private industry and nonprofit agencies and organizations to inform the House of Representatives on the State’s economic and financial preparedness in the event that a COVID-19 outbreak occurs in the State.”

The Select Committee will examine economic and financial issues including:

Identifying the potential economic and financial impact on the state

Developing short-term and long-term mitigation plans

Monitoring COVID-19 conditions and outcomes

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 10 a.m., in Room 329 at the State Capitol. The meeting is open to the public.

Select House Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness members:

1. Speaker Scott K. Saiki, Co-Chair

2. Mr. Peter Ho, Co-Chair Chairman, President & CEO Bank of Hawai‘i

3. Representative Della Au Belatti

4. Representative Richard H. K. Onishi

5. Representative Kyle T. Yamashita

6. Representative Bob McDermott

7. Dr. Carl Bonham Executive Director and Professor of Economics UHERO

8. Mr. Mufi Hannemann President & CEO Hawai‘i Lodging and Tourism Association

9. Mr. Peter R. Ingram President & CEO Hawaiian Airlines

10. Mr. Nathaniel Kinney Executive Director Hawai‘i Construction Alliance

11. Ms. Lisa Maruyama President & CEO Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations

12. Ms. Sheryl Matsuoka Executive Director Hawai‘i Restaurant Association

13. Ms. Sherry Menor-McNamara President & CEO Hawai‘i Chamber of Commerce

14. Mr. Scott Murakami Director State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

15. Mr. Kuuhaku Park Vice President, Government & Commercial Relations Matson, Inc.

16. Dr. Sarah Park Disease Outbreak Control Division State Department of Health

17. Mr. Mark Perrieilo President & CEO; Kauai Chamber of Commerce

18. Ms. Noelani Schilling-Webster Executive Director Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau

19. Mr. Gino Soquena Executive Director Hawai‘i Building &. Construction Trades Council

20. Mr. Chris Tatum President & CEO Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

21. Dr. Eugene Tian State Economist — Research and Economic Analysis Division Administrator State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

22. Ms. Pamela Tumpap President/Secretary Maui Chamber of Commerce

23. Ms. Tina Yamaki President Retail Merchants of Hawai‘i

24. Mr. Miles Yoshioka Executive Director Big Island Chamber of Commerce

25. Mr. Robert Yu Deputy Director State Department of Budget and Finance

26. Ms. Lauren Zirbel Executive Director Hawai‘i Food Industry Association