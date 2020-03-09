Speaker Names Select Coronavirus Committee

Speaker Names Select Coronavirus CommitteeMarch 9, 2020, 1:25 PM HST (Updated March 9, 2020, 1:25 PM)
House Speaker Scott K. Saiki on Monday announced the 26 members of the Select House Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness.
The committee was adopted through House Resolution 54. The resolution states that the group will “…work with representatives from local and state government, private industry and nonprofit agencies and organizations to inform the House of Representatives on the State’s economic and financial preparedness in the event that a COVID-19 outbreak occurs in the State.”
The Select Committee will examine economic and financial issues including:
- Identifying the potential economic and financial impact on the state
- Developing short-term and long-term mitigation plans
- Monitoring COVID-19 conditions and outcomes
The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 10 a.m., in Room 329 at the State Capitol. The meeting is open to the public.
Select House Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness members:
1. Speaker Scott K. Saiki, Co-Chair
2. Mr. Peter Ho, Co-Chair Chairman, President & CEO Bank of Hawai‘i
3. Representative Della Au Belatti
4. Representative Richard H. K. Onishi
5. Representative Kyle T. Yamashita
6. Representative Bob McDermott
7. Dr. Carl Bonham Executive Director and Professor of Economics UHERO
8. Mr. Mufi Hannemann President & CEO Hawai‘i Lodging and Tourism Association
9. Mr. Peter R. Ingram President & CEO Hawaiian Airlines
10. Mr. Nathaniel Kinney Executive Director Hawai‘i Construction Alliance
11. Ms. Lisa Maruyama President & CEO Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations
12. Ms. Sheryl Matsuoka Executive Director Hawai‘i Restaurant Association
13. Ms. Sherry Menor-McNamara President & CEO Hawai‘i Chamber of Commerce
14. Mr. Scott Murakami Director State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
15. Mr. Kuuhaku Park Vice President, Government & Commercial Relations Matson, Inc.
16. Dr. Sarah Park Disease Outbreak Control Division State Department of Health
17. Mr. Mark Perrieilo President & CEO; Kauai Chamber of Commerce
18. Ms. Noelani Schilling-Webster Executive Director Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau
19. Mr. Gino Soquena Executive Director Hawai‘i Building &. Construction Trades Council
20. Mr. Chris Tatum President & CEO Hawai‘i Tourism Authority
21. Dr. Eugene Tian State Economist — Research and Economic Analysis Division Administrator State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
22. Ms. Pamela Tumpap President/Secretary Maui Chamber of Commerce
23. Ms. Tina Yamaki President Retail Merchants of Hawai‘i
24. Mr. Miles Yoshioka Executive Director Big Island Chamber of Commerce
25. Mr. Robert Yu Deputy Director State Department of Budget and Finance
26. Ms. Lauren Zirbel Executive Director Hawai‘i Food Industry Association