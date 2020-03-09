South Hilo Flow Test to Affect Water Service

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Ohuohu Street in South Hilo between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The affected area includes customers between Kanoelehua Avenue to Railroad Avenue and East Maka‘ala Street to East Puainako Street, as well as any side roads and lanes.

This area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.