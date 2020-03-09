Small Craft AdvisoryMarch 9, 2020, 8:39 AM HST (Updated March 9, 2020, 8:39 AM)
Monday, March 9, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
What: East winds 15 to 25 knots.
Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.