Monday, March 9, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

What: East winds 15 to 25 knots.

Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.