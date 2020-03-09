March 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

March 09, 2020 Weather ForecastMarch 9, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated March 9, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov