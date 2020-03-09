March 09, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds 5-10mph.