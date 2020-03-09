March 09, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 9, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 9, 2020, 4:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

SPONSORED VIDEO

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds 5-10mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments