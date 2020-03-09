March 09, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 09, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 9, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 9, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds 5-10mph.