Wind Advisory in Effect For Big Island

Wind Advisory in Effect For Big IslandMarch 8, 2020, 9:53 AM HST (Updated March 8, 2020, 9:53 AM)
Sunday, March 8, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
WIND ADVISORY FOR THE BIG ISLAND REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY EVENING
What: Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.
Impacts: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages.
Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.