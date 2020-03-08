Wind Advisory in Effect For Big Island

Sunday, March 8, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY FOR THE BIG ISLAND REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY EVENING

SPONSORED VIDEO

What: Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

Impacts: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages.

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.