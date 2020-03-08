Second Person Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Hawai‘i

Second Person Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Hawai‘iMarch 8, 2020, 4:27 PM HST (Updated March 8, 2020, 4:27 PM)
‹
›×
A second person in Hawa‘i has tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, the Department of Health announced Sunday.
“The Department of Health has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is working with them,” DOH said in a statement. “DOH will follow up with close contacts in Hawai‘i. Information is still being gathered and the investigation is ongoing.”
SPONSORED VIDEO
Gov. David Ige and health officials scheduled a press conference to address the issue for Sunday at 5 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.