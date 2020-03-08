March 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued March 08 at 4:11AM HST until March 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light south southeast wind.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Very windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Very windy, with an east wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.