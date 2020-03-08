High Surf, Small Craft Advisories in Effect for Big Island

3:27 p.m. HST Sunday, March 8, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY

What: Surf will be 5 to 8 feet tonight.

Affected Areas: East-facing shores of the Big Island.

Impacts: Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. If in doubt, don’t go out.

NWS Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

What: Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots and seas 7 to 10 feet.

Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.