CVS Donation to Help Hawai‘i Homeless

CVS Health this week presented Aloha United Way with a $25,000 grant in support of Hawai‘i’s efforts to meet the health needs of its homeless population.

The grant will bolster Hawai‘i Homeless Healthcare Hui’s (H4) plans to build a permanent, comprehensive service facility in Iwilei to better provide its medical services.

To celebrate the strong partnerships to improve the health of Hawai‘i, Aloha United Way interim President and CEO Norm Baker and HMSA Senior Vice President Katy Akimoto joined CVS Health Senior Vice President Barbara Cleppe for a visit to the H4 medical clinic at the Kaneohe Joint Outreach Center, one of three satellite H4 locations on O‘ahu.

Cleppe praised the health care program for its important work.

“We are proud to support organizations that increase access to quality health care because we know their efforts are critical to building healthier communities,” said Cleppe. “As a health care innovation company, we are pleased to support the H4 project and the innovative work organizations like Aloha United Way and HMSA do in the community and we look forward to continue working with them to fulfill their programs’ mission.”

“Homelessness is a community issue that requires a collaborative approach to address the myriad issues facing this vulnerable population,” said Baker. “H4 is great example of public, private, and nonprofit agencies creating change together to make Hawaii better, stronger and more resilient.”

HMSA is a charter corporate sponsor of H4 and has committed funding to support its efforts. The H4 program provides non-emergency medical services for homeless individuals, such as medication refills, vaccinations and treatment for minor injuries.

CVS Health is the parent company of CVS Pharmacy/Longs Drugs.