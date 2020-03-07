Several Advisories Issued for Big Island Waters

4:37 PM HST Thursday, March 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

WHAT: Northeast winds 25 to 35 and seas 7 to 12 feet possible.

WHERE: Ma‘alaea Bay, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

WHEN: From Friday morning through late Saturday night.

IMPACTS: Strong winds can cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans.

GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

WHAT: Northeast winds 25 to 35 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet possible.

WHERE: Alenuihaha Channel and Pailolo Channel.

WHEN: Friday morning through late Saturday night.

IMPACTS: Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

WHAT: East winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 7 to 12 feet.

WHERE: Big Island Windward Waters.

WHEN: Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

IMPACTS: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.