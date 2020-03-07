Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Panaeawa man

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Panaeawa man, who has been missing since March 6 and is in need of medication.

Tevita Moala, 28, was last seen in the Panaeawa area on foot. Moala is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 200 pounds, brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black slacks.

Anyone with information on Moala’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Tyler Jelsma of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 808-935-3311.