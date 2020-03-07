Police Seek Help Finding Wanted Man

Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants, as well as for questioning relative to an unrelated theft investigation that occurred in November 2019 in Hilo.

The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Richard Kuakini “Kini” Kaleohano Jr. He is approximately 5-feet-11 inches tall, approximately 210 pounds, medium build, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He also has a tribal tattoo covering the entire right side of his face.

Anyone with information about Kaleohano’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384, or via email at [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.