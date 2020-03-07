March 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued March 07 at 3:30AM HST until March 07 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 31 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 32 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east wind 32 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind 36 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.