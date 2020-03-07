Household Hazardous Waste Collection Canceled Due to High Winds

The household hazardous waste collection event scheduled today in Waimea was canceled due to a high wind warning.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for North and South Kohala Districts through Saturday evening. Residents should expect damaging winds and gusts over 60 mph.

A wind advisory was also issued for Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, Kaū and Kona districts through Saturday evening. Residents in those areas should expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

The Department of Environmental Management had a household hazardous waste collection event scheduled in Waimea from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., which was canceled because of the wind. The event has not been rescheduled at this time.

Due to the high wind warning and advisory, residents are asked to take the following precautions: secure outdoor items such as tents and lawn furniture before nightfall; treat any down utilities lines as live and stay clear and notify authorities; and motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution.