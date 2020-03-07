High Surf Advisory Issued for East-Facing Shores

High Surf Advisory Issued for East-Facing ShoresMarch 7, 2020, 2:08 PM HST (Updated March 7, 2020, 2:08 PM)
3:28 AM HST Saturday, March 7, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY
Very strong trade winds will produce elevated, rough surf along east-facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands this weekend. In addition, a new medium period north-northeast swell arriving tonight will likely continue to maintain elevated surf along east facing shores through Sunday afternoon.
WHAT: Surf will be 6 to 10 feet.
WHERE: Along east facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island.
WHEN: Through Sunday afternoon.
IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. If in doubt, do not go out.