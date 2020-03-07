High Surf Advisory Issued for East-Facing Shores

3:28 AM HST Saturday, March 7, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

Very strong trade winds will produce elevated, rough surf along east-facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands this weekend. In addition, a new medium period north-northeast swell arriving tonight will likely continue to maintain elevated surf along east facing shores through Sunday afternoon.

WHAT: Surf will be 6 to 10 feet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

WHERE: Along east facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island.

WHEN: Through Sunday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. If in doubt, do not go out.