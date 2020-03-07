High Surf Advisory Issued for East-Facing Shores

By Big Island Now
March 7, 2020, 2:08 PM HST (Updated March 7, 2020, 2:08 PM)
×

3:28 AM HST Saturday, March 7, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

Very strong trade winds will produce elevated, rough surf along east-facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands this weekend. In addition, a new medium period north-northeast swell arriving tonight will likely continue to maintain elevated surf along east facing shores through Sunday afternoon.

WHAT: Surf will be 6 to 10 feet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

WHERE: Along east facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and the Big Island.

WHEN: Through Sunday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. If in doubt, do not go out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments