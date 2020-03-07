Flags Ordered to Half-Staff for Memorial Services of Fallen O‘ahu Police Officer

Gov. David Ige has ordered United States and State of Hawai‘i flags be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Honolulu Police Officer Kaulike Kalama, whose memorial services are today.

Kalama and Officer Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez were shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a report of a stabbing at a home in Diamond Head on Jan. 19, 2020. Services for Enirquez were held on Jan. 30.

Flags flown at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard are ordered to remain at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Kalama was a 9-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department, assigned to District 7 (East Honolulu).