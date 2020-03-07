3 in Custody After 2 Attempted Carjackings in Hilo

A masked suspect is in custody following two attempted carjackings in downtown Hilo Friday.

In two separate incidents, a 77-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were approached by a suspect who attempted to steal their trucks. While investigating both reported crimes, Hawai‘i Police ultimately took two brothers and a woman into custody on suspicion of robbery, firearms and drug offenses.

According to an HPD press release issued Saturday, officers received a report of an attempted robbery at around 7:45 p.m. near the 300 block of Maka‘ ala Street. The victim told police that a masked man approached him and attempted to take his truck keys.

“The suspect was armed with a shotgun, and when the elderly man refused to give him the keys, the suspect fired a shot from the firearm,” the release states. “The elderly man then ran and fell, sustaining minor injuries to his hands.”

At that point, police say the suspect fled in a silver truck after taking several items from the 77-year-old’s vehicle. The victim was able to get a license plate number of the truck before the masked man left the scene.

Prior to the attempted robbery, police say, they were already investigating a similar incident. According to the release, a suspect tried to steal a truck from a 37-year-old man using pepper spray.

“The suspect fled on foot after being unsuccessful in taking the truck and shortly after witnesses heard a gunshot in the same vicinity,” the release states.

With the license plate number provided by the elderly man, officers tracked the truck to its registered owner and address on Chong Street. Authorities determined there were multiple suspects involved in both incidents.

While at the residence on Chong Street, police discovered items taken from the elderly man’s truck and found 25 marijuana plants on the property.

The truck used in the crime scene with the 77-year-old was also at the residence.

Ultimately, Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez, 24, and two brothers, Shalton K. Estocado, 25, and Shannon L.Y. Estocado, 36, were taken into custody in connection to the two investigations, which are classified as a robbery, reckless endangering, unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle, terroristic threatening, assault, firearms and drugs.

HPD Assistant Chief Samuel Thomas said it was not clear which of those individuals was the masked suspect.

Pacheco-Fernandez has multiple firearm, drug and property crime offenses and was out on release status from the courts.

Shannon Estocado has a criminal history that includes firearm, robbery, assaults and property crimes. Shalton Estocado has a reckless driving offense that is pending in the court.

The incidents remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on either of the incidents, who have not spoken to police to please call Detective Wendall Carter at 808-961-2383 or the police non-emergency number of 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.