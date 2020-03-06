Senate to Live Stream Hearings, Floor Sessions on YouTube

The Hawai‘i State Senate launched a pilot program to provide a live stream on YouTube of hearings and floor sessions.

This year, for the first time, all hearings of the Committee on Technology are being live streamed and archived on the Hawai‘i Senate YouTube page, with the goal of providing additional committees in future years.

On Wednesday for the first time, the Senate floor session was streamed live on YouTube for the third reading crossover bill debates.

Chair of the Technology Committee Jarrett Keohokalole (D-Kailua, Kaneohe) announced the new service with a YouTube video.

“Technology is making it easier than ever to participate in the legislative process. Now everyone across the state can watch our committee hearings live or later whenever it’s convenient,” Keohokalole said. “We accept public testimony online, so you can participate from Kaneohe or a neighbor island without coming to the Capitol.”

Meanwhile, all Senate hearing and floor session videos have been and continue to be archived, unedited, at this page: http://olelo.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=13.

In addition, ‘Ōlelo Community Media continues to produce broadcast-quality telecasts of selected hearings during session, and televises them live on ‘Ōlelo 49 and ‘Ōlelo 53. They are also available on neighbor island cable access networks, and online at https://olelo.org/tune-in/. The updated ‘Ōlelo broadcast schedule of upcoming hearings is posted at: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/broadcasts.aspx.