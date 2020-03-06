March 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 06 at 3:29AM HST until March 08 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. High near 76. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Occasional showers. High near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 53. Very windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers. High near 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 46. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. High near 75. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.