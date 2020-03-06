Man Wanted for Questioning in Vehicle Theft Investigation

Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man individual who is wanted for questioning related to a vehicle theft investigation that occurred on August 28, 2019 in O‘okala.

The individual is identified as 38-year-old Alexander Aehegma. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 186 pounds, medium build, with reddish hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Aehegma’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384, or via email at [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.