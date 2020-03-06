HPD Outstanding Warrants List: March 6, 2020

As of March 6, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Manuel S. Arruda, 49, Kurtistown

Tyler Arruda-Lorenzo, 22, Hilo

Laura Arrujo, 66, Volcano

Bryan W. Arthur, 35, Pāhoa

Keinso Arulong, 37, Pepe‘ekeo

Homayon Aryan, 31, Lanham, MD

Joey K. Asagara, 27, Kea‘au

Jove J. Asagara, 47, Kea‘au

Brittany L. Ashley, 25, Waikoloa

Juan A. Ashmore, 19, Kurtistown

Finiom Asime, 35, Hilo

John L. Aue, 75, Kamuela

Milton O. Aust, 70, Captain Cook

Sarah M. Austin, 31, Houston, TX

Leimana Auwae, 32, Puna

Graham G.C. Avalon, 43, Honolulu, HI

Cody Averett, 34, Pāhoa

Ben L. Avery, 40, Hilo

Ralph D. Aviles, 28, Aiea, HI

Johnathan Avilla, 32, Hilo

Lionel Avilla, 84, Kailua-Kona

Kaulana K. Awaa, 28, Mountain View

Rhoda Awaa, 53, Kamuela

Moses K. Awai, 37, Pa‘auilo

Arthur K.K. Aweau-Norton, 32, Mountain View

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.