HPD Outstanding Warrants List: March 6, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: March 6, 2020March 6, 2020, 9:15 AM HST (Updated March 6, 2020, 8:42 AM)
As of March 6, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Manuel S. Arruda, 49, Kurtistown
Tyler Arruda-Lorenzo, 22, Hilo
Laura Arrujo, 66, Volcano
Bryan W. Arthur, 35, Pāhoa
Keinso Arulong, 37, Pepe‘ekeo
Homayon Aryan, 31, Lanham, MD
Joey K. Asagara, 27, Kea‘au
Jove J. Asagara, 47, Kea‘au
Brittany L. Ashley, 25, Waikoloa
Juan A. Ashmore, 19, Kurtistown
Finiom Asime, 35, Hilo
John L. Aue, 75, Kamuela
Milton O. Aust, 70, Captain Cook
Sarah M. Austin, 31, Houston, TX
Leimana Auwae, 32, Puna
Graham G.C. Avalon, 43, Honolulu, HI
Cody Averett, 34, Pāhoa
Ben L. Avery, 40, Hilo
Ralph D. Aviles, 28, Aiea, HI
Johnathan Avilla, 32, Hilo
Lionel Avilla, 84, Kailua-Kona
Kaulana K. Awaa, 28, Mountain View
Rhoda Awaa, 53, Kamuela
Moses K. Awai, 37, Pa‘auilo
Arthur K.K. Aweau-Norton, 32, Mountain View
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.