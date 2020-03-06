HPD Investigates Theft of State Vehicle from Hilo Base Yard

Courtesy of Hawai'i Police Department

Authorities are investigating the theft of a government vehicle stolen from the state base yard in Hilo overnight.

According to Hawai‘i Police, a white 2018 Ford truck with a black lift gate was taken. Both doors have the Hawai‘i state seal on them.

Investigators are still trying to determine what type of tools were removed from the base yard. The license plate is SH H626. Pictured above is a similar truck.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, tips via Nixle, or CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300. Tipsters using CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous.