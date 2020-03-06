High Surf Advisory for East-Facing Shores

By Big Island Now
March 6, 2020, 1:31 PM HST (Updated March 6, 2020, 2:01 PM)
The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for east-facing shores.

The advisory is from Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and Ka‘ū Districts and will run through this Sunday.

Beach-goers should expect higher than normal surf, shore break and dangerous currents that could cause injury or death.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Beaches may be closed without notice. There are no beach closures at this time.

