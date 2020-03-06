Free Leak-Detection Tablets Offered During Fix-A-Leak Week

The Department of Water Supply will be offering free leak-detection tablets in an effort to help residents conserve water.

DWS will distribute the dye tablets during the week of March 16-22 in observance of the Environmental Protection Agency’s annual Fix-A-Leak Week. Using dye tablets is an easy and effective way to identify leaky toilets, a common source of water loss in households.

“Household water leaks rob homeowners of 12 percent of their water bills through problems such as worn-out toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and leaking valves,” according to the EPA’s WaterSense®. “On average, a US household can leak 11,000 gallons of water per year.”

Water customers can check for leaks by observing their water meter after turning off all faucets, spigots and water-consuming household appliances like clothes washers. If the meter continues moving, a leak may be occurring. Customers should also review their water bill, looking for usage spikes that may signify a leak.

To help reduce water loss resulting from leaky toilets, DWS will offer the free leak-detection tablets during normal business hours and while supplies last at its Hilo, Waimea, Hōlualoaand Wai‘ōhinu offices. Please limit one package per customer.

The EPA launched Fix-A-Leak Week in 2009 to educate consumers about water loss and help them find and repair household leaks. Additional detection and water conservation tips are available on both the EPA’s website, www.epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week, and the Department of Water Supply’s website, www.hawaiidws.org.

The Department’s mission is to provide customers with an adequate and continuous supply of safe drinking water in a financially responsible manner.