Former Navy Sailor Lands Prison Sentence for Attempted Sexual Enticement of Minors

A former Navy sailor was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in November 2019 to attempting to sexually entice three young girls through social media.

On Thursday, Michael David Kirk, 31, appeared in Honolulu’s federal court before Chief United States District Judge J. Michael Seabright. As part of his sentence, Kirk will be required to register as sex offender, be on supervised release for 15 years and was ordered to pay a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

The charge stems from an incident in March 2019. According to court documents, Kirk corresponded on a social media application with an individual whom he believed was a woman, and arranged a meeting so that he could “engage in sexual activity with her three young children, ages 6, 9, and 11 years old.”

Kirk was later identified and arrested.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Morgan Early.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by US Attorney’s Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

