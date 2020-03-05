March 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light east wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Very windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 47. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.