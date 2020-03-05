March 05, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 05, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.