March 05, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com
