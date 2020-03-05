HPD Responding to Downed Helicopter in Puna

Hawai‘i Police Department is responding to a downed tour helicopter in Puna near Leilani Estates this afternoon.

Capt. John Briski said officers are trying to get to the scene as it’s in an inaccessible area, adding he did hear dispatch say there were only minor injuries reported at this time.

Hawai‘i Fire Battalion Chief William Bergin said he heard there were eight people on the aircraft. Bergin added that the pilot reported a light coming on during the flight, indicating an issue with the tail rotor.

HPD Sgt. Jason Grouns said first responders are still trying to find the exact location of the helicopter.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“It may take time before anyone gets out there,” Grouns said.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.