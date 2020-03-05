HPD Reports Spike in Moped Thefts in Kona

Authorities are investigating several reports of moped thefts this past month.

According to crime statistics released Thursday, Hawai‘i Police Department responding to seven stolen mopeds in February. Other incidents reported last month include a robbery and rental car break-ins.

HPD’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said there has been a spike in moped thefts over the past few months. Police, the chief added, have seen spikes in moped thefts in the past. In January, about six were reported.

HPD is also investigating a robbery that occurred on Feb. 13 on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway near mile marker 93. Wagner said a 52-year-old man picked up three hitchhikers.

Hitchhikers allegedly got upset when the driver said he was not taking them back to Hilo.

“One of the hitchhikers after the(y) pulled over, struck victim and took his vehicle,” Wagner said.

The chief said there are conflicting accounts of the incident as the hitchhikers also called police after the driver drove near a business area. The case remains under investigation.

The monthly crime report also indicates thousands of dollars in property taken from rental cars. Two of the incidents occurred in the area of 75-0000 and Ali‘i Drive.

The first was reported on Feb. 16. According authorities, the victim’s rental car was entered without permission and approximately $2,570 worth of personal items were stolen.

On Feb. 23, a visitor reported to police that an unknown suspect(s) entered his rental vehicle through the trunk without permission and removed a suit case containing an estimated $1,340 worth of personal items.

Another rental vehicle was broken into on Feb. 16. The victim reported to police that her rental car had been broken into through shattering the rear passenger-side window. Miscellaneous clothing was removed.

Approximately $1,175 worth of items were removed from a vehicle on Feb. 9 while in a parking lot on Palani Road.

If anyone needs to report a crime, call Hawaii Police Department at 808-935-3311. If it is an emergency, call 911.