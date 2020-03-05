Gale Watch, Small Craft Advisories Issued for Big Island Waters

Thursday, March 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM HST FRIDAY

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

What: For the small craft advisory, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. For the gale watch, east winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel

Impacts: Strong winds can cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A gale watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide an additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans.