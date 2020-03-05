Gale Watch, Small Craft Advisories Issued for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
March 5, 2020, 12:45 PM HST (Updated March 5, 2020, 12:29 PM)
×

Thursday, March 5, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM HST FRIDAY

GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON

What: For the small craft advisory, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. For the gale watch, east winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel

Impacts: Strong winds can cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A gale watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide an additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments