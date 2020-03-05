Flood Advisory Issued for South Kona

A flood advisory has been issued for the South Kona District through this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, localized flooding may occur. Residents in flood-prone areas should remain alert for flooding conditions.

Residents are advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. NWS states rainfall and runoff may cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking.

Roads may close without notice. Motorists are advised not to attempt crossing fast flowing or rising water. Treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

If lightning threatens the area, the safest place to be is indoors.