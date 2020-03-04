North Hawai’i Community Hospital to Host Job Fair

By Big Island Now
March 4, 2020, 3:45 PM HST (Updated March 4, 2020, 3:45 PM)
Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital is on the hunt for employees.

The hospital is holding a job fair on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in its Mauna Kea-Mauna Loa Room.

QNHCH is hiring registered nurses, nurse practitioners, nurse aides, respiratory and clinical therapists, cardiovascular sonographers, CT and ultrasound techs, ER and surgical techs, lab staff, office support, housekeepers, cooks and more.

Appointments for on-site interviews are available by sending resumes to [email protected] by March 6. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information, contact Human Resources at 808-881-4410.

