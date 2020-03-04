March 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

March 04, 2020 Weather ForecastMarch 4, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated March 4, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Occasional showers, mainly after noon. High near 72. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov