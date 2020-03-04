March 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers, mainly after noon. High near 72. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.